    • 2-day campaign sees almost half of commercial drivers fail inspection: EPS

    An Edmonton police officer carries out a commercial vehicle inspection on May 8, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police officer carries out a commercial vehicle inspection on May 8, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton police say close to half the commercial vehicles inspected in Edmonton this week were placed out of service.

    The Edmonton Police Service, alongside municipal and provincial partners, held a two-day inspection campaign.

    Officers checked steering, brakes, suspensions and load securing, among other things.

    Of the 236 inspections made, 105 vehicles were placed out of service and 42 were identified as requiring attention.

    "In the city, a lot of the commercial vehicles don't make it out to a scale where they could be inspected," said EPS Const. Trevor Henderson. "They can cause a lot of damage in traffic … so they need to be inspected regularly, and the drivers need to know they have to inspect those vehicles properly."

    A total of 81 violations were issued, equalling $26,000 in fines.

    Henderson said the person operating a vehicle is responsible for making sure it's road safe, regardless of who owns it.

    "You're the captain of the ship, you're driving it, you're responsible for any mechanical issues that are on that vehicle and if it even should leave the yard," he added.

    A commercial vehicle, as defined by EPS, is any vehicle registered commercially and used to transport goods and services. 

