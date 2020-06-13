EDMONTON -- Two people are dead following a head-on collision involving a motorcycle Friday night on 17 Street and 246 Avenue.

Police say at approximately 10:30 p.m. a 39-year-old man was driving a motorcycle northbound on 17 Street with a 37-year-old female passenger when it collided head-on with a Ford Focus heading south.

Both were pronounced dead on scene.

The 39-year-old female driver of the sedan sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes and speed is being investigated as a factor.

Police continue to investigate.