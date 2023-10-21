2 dead in Friday morning 2 vehicle collision on QEII

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on the QEII Friday morning near Red Deer.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., when Blackfalds RCMP received reports of a collision just south of McKenzie Road.

Emergency crews responded, but a 93-year-old Sundre man and 78-year-old Rocky Mountain House man died on scene.

A third passenger, a 70-year-old Sundre woman, was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that one of the vehicles was pulled over on the shoulder, and when it tried to re-enter the highway flow, it collided with a vehicle driving in the same direction.