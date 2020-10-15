Advertisement
2 Edmonton men killed in Strathcona County crash
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:28AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:35AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton men are dead after their vehicle was hit by a gravel truck on a highway just east of the city Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.
At around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Mounties responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Investigators believe a vehicle was travelling westbound on Township Road 534 when it began crossing Highway 21 and was struck by a gravel truck.
The 36-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old driver was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.
The driver of the gravel truck was uninjured.