EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton men are dead after their vehicle was hit by a gravel truck on a highway just east of the city Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Mounties responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Investigators believe a vehicle was travelling westbound on Township Road 534 when it began crossing Highway 21 and was struck by a gravel truck.

The 36-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old driver was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

The driver of the gravel truck was uninjured.