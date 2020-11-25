EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious collision west of Edmonton.

Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning on Highway 16A at 231 Street. Both drivers, a 22-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Parkland RCMP said traffic is being diverted and recommends that drivers avoid the area.

Mounties said the road conditions are poor after overnight snowfall.

The cause of the head-on collision is under investigation.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.