2 people shot in 2 different Edmonton home invasions: police
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 7:42AM MST Last Updated Monday, November 2, 2020 8:40AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating two home invasions that sent two men to hospital on Monday morning.
According to police, the first happened just before 6 a.m. at 104 Avenue and 149 Street. A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being shot.
The second home invasion, which police said happened minutes later, was at 102 Avenue and 163 Street. A man there was also shot and is in hospital in serious condition.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.