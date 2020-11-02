EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating two home invasions that sent two men to hospital on Monday morning.

According to police, the first happened just before 6 a.m. at 104 Avenue and 149 Street. A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being shot.

The second home invasion, which police said happened minutes later, was at 102 Avenue and 163 Street. A man there was also shot and is in hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.