EDMONTON -- Two workers have died in a workplace incident at the Suncor Fort Hills oilsands site near Fort McMurray.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Dec.28, a dozer hit a light vehicle truck at the site, killing two Clearstream employees, according to a statement from Suncor.

Occupational Health and Safety and the RCMP are investigating and the site has stood down operations.

The names of the two killed are not being released pending notification of next of kin.