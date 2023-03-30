2021 Westlock plane crash result of 'unstable' landing approach, injuries made worse by safety violations: TSB

A Daher TBM700 N carrying a pilot and three passengers crashed on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Westlock Airport. (Photo provided by the Transportation Safety Board.) A Daher TBM700 N carrying a pilot and three passengers crashed on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Westlock Airport. (Photo provided by the Transportation Safety Board.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island