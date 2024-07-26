CN Rail resumes shipments through Jasper

EDMONTON
    Canadian National Railway Co. says it has restarted rail shipments through Jasper National Park.

    Canada's largest railroad operator suspended operations in the Jasper area Wednesday afternoon as wildfires raged through the Alberta park and destroyed structures in the townsite.

    The halt had Canadian ports prepared for a slowdown in the movement of goods, as Jasper is located along one of the country's key supply chain corridors.

    But CN said Friday morning it has inspected its infrastructure in the region and, in consultation with Parks Canada, was able to resume rail traffic.

    CN says it continues to monitor weather and fire movements in the area.

    CN's main line runs through the park before it continues west to the export hubs of Vancouver and Prince Rupert and east to the rest of the country.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024

