EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton businesses step up to aid evacuees after Jasper fires

    Share

    Businesses in Edmonton and across the province are making an effort to aid people affected by wildfires burning in Alberta, including the ones that devastated Jasper this week.

    Earlier this week, Jasper was evacuated as two wildfires approached the town. On Wednesday evening, the fires reached the townsite.

    As pictures and videos emerge, showing the destruction in one of Alberta's famous mountain tourist destinations, businesses across the province are offering their aid to refugees.

    Here are some of the businesses offering aid to refugees:

    Other businesses are donating profits from certain days or items to fire relief efforts, including:

    The City of Edmonton is also working with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency to support evacuees. More information on services available is on the city's website.

    Local entrepreneur Peter Keith, co-founder of Meuwly's artisan food market, is also working to gather businesses for a relief initiative.

    Planet Fitness is also allowing people affected by recent wildfires to access shower facilities, fitness equipment and electrical outlets free of charge at the following locations in Alberta and B.C.:

    • Abbotsford - B10-2369 McCallum Road
    • Airdrie - 2881 Main Street SE
    • Chilliwack - 45150 Luckakuck Way
    • Edmonton - Bonnie Doon - 8330 82nd Avenue NW, Unit 116
    • Edmonton - Currents Windermere - 6110 Currents Drive NW
    • Edmonton - Mayfield - 100 Mayfield Common NW
    • Edmonton - South Common - 9730 19 Avenue NW
    • Edmonton - White Oaks - 12222 137 Avenue NW
    • Grande Prairie - 11120 100th Avenue
    • Kamloops - 945 Columbia Street West, Unit 350
    • Kelowna - 2271 Harvey Avenue, Unit 310 & 312
    • Leduc - 5401 Discovery Way, 109
    • Nanaimo - 6461 Metral Drive, Unit 108
    • Regina - 3112 Quance Street
    • Saskatoon - River City - 810 Circle Drive East
    • Saskatoon - 170-2325 Preston Avenue South
    • Sherwood Park - 100 Broadview Drive, Suite 100
    • St. Albert - 19 Bellerose Drive
    • Vernon - 4510 27 Street

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News