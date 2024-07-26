Edmonton businesses step up to aid evacuees after Jasper fires

Businesses in Edmonton and across the province are making an effort to aid people affected by wildfires burning in Alberta, including the ones that devastated Jasper this week.

Earlier this week, Jasper was evacuated as two wildfires approached the town. On Wednesday evening, the fires reached the townsite.

As pictures and videos emerge, showing the destruction in one of Alberta's famous mountain tourist destinations, businesses across the province are offering their aid to refugees.

Here are some of the businesses offering aid to refugees:

Other businesses are donating profits from certain days or items to fire relief efforts, including:

The City of Edmonton is also working with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency to support evacuees. More information on services available is on the city's website.

Local entrepreneur Peter Keith, co-founder of Meuwly's artisan food market, is also working to gather businesses for a relief initiative.

Planet Fitness is also allowing people affected by recent wildfires to access shower facilities, fitness equipment and electrical outlets free of charge at the following locations in Alberta and B.C.: