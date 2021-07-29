EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old woman from Enilda, Alta., was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Wednesday.

RCMP say they located a single vehicle that had rolled over on Township Road 652A, south of Lac La Biche, Alta., at around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was the only occupant inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say the name of the woman will not be released and that they are investigating the fatality.

Lac La Biche is approximately 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.