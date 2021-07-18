Advertisement
24-year-old injured in single car collision on Yellowhead Trail
Published Sunday, July 18, 2021 2:05PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after hitting several light poles on Yellowhead Trail Saturday evening.
Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton that at around 11:20 p.m. police responded to a collision in the area of Yellowhead Trial and Wayne Gretzky Drive.
A red Honda Accord was eastbound on Yellowhead Trail when it lost control and struck multiple light posts, police said.
EMS transported the man to hospital.
Officers believe speed to be a factor in this collision.
