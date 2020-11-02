EDMONTON -- The provincial and federal governments are investing up to $280 million into three Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) programs, designed to reduce carbon emissions while creating jobs in the province.

Funding for the three programs will come from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system and Ottawa's Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund (LCELF).

The initiative will support roughly 5,000 jobs and cut 13 million tonnes of emissions by 2030, the Alberta government estimates.

“The TIER system is key to Alberta’s economic recovery,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“Supporting projects that cut emissions, attract investment, keep industry competitive and get Albertans back to work. This investment comes at a critical time when Alberta must be bold in driving economic recovery."

With up to $180 million from the province’s TIER fund and $100 million from the federal government’s LCELF, the money is meant to support innovative projects for industries across all sectors in Alberta.

“We’re equipping our job creators with the resources they need to move forward on projects that reduce emissions, reduce costs, and create good jobs,” said Jason Nixon, minister of environment and parks.

The funding will go toward things like the development of carbon capture technologies, utilization and storage, and industrial energy efficiency like geothermal.

“Alberta is a province of innovators, and I am proud that the TIER system continues to support our province’s leadership in emissions-reducing technology,” added Nixon.

Up to $150 million will go toward the ERA Shovel-Ready Challenge.

This program will take proposals for leading-edge technologies at large industrial sites to reduce emissions and create jobs.

Another $55 million will be used to help small and medium-sized facilities install emissions-reduction technology, as part of the ERA Energy Savings for Business Program.

Up to $75 million will be used for the ERA Partnership Intake Program, meant to strengthen financial support for new emissions reduction projects that stimulate Alberta’s economy.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to support made-in-Alberta solutions to create good jobs and grow a cleaner, more sustainable economy,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of environment and climate change.

“This announcement underlines the federal government’s focus on supporting industry to adopt clean technology in order to fight climate change and put people to work. Announcements like this will enable Canada to achieve its climate goals while ensuring that we have a sustainable and prosperous economic future,” said Wilkinson.