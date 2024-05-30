3 charged with first-degree murder in 2023 killing on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2023 killing of 36-year-old Aaron Bellcourt.

Bellcourt was found critically injured at a home on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation on Nov. 8. He later died in hospital, and his death was found to be a homicide.

After what Mounties called a "lengthy investigation" involving the Major Crimes Unit and several local enforcement agencies, three people were arrested on May 24.

Sara Dawn Aleisha Kappo, 35, Teyenna Angel Rae Kappo, 30, and Dallas Goodswimmer, 25, were charged with first-degree murder.

"Murder investigations will always be of the utmost importance to the Alberta RCMP, as they are even more important to the family and friends affected," said RCMP Cpl. Cale Marriott.

"The conclusion of this file, only possible thanks to the work of multiple detachments, sections and teams from your Alberta RCMP, not only underlines this fact but shows the work, dedication and teamwork that goes into everything we do."

All three accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Grande Prairie on June 24.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.