Violent sexual offender to be released in Edmonton again: police

A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police alerts will soon be released from jail again.

David Hay, 23, will live in Edmonton after his release, and the Edmonton Police Service says it has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence while living in the community.

Hay is described as 5'7", 165 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

His previous victims include teen girls, who have been physically harmed during the assault.

Hay will be subject to a number of conditions while on release, including:

he must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor;

he must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor;

he must not travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor;

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise; and

he must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.

Police are asking anyone with information about breaches to these conditions to contact them at 780-423-4567.