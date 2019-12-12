EDMONTON -- Three people have died in Alberta from the flu during the 2019/2020 flu season according to Alberta Health Services, including one person from the Edmonton area, one person from the Calgary area, and one person from the north.

A total of 911 people in the province have had laboratory confirmed cases of the flu, and 181 people have been admitted to hospital.

1,193,795 doses of the flu vaccine have also been administered in Alberta.

These numbers are accurate as of Dec. 12, 2019.