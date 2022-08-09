3 vehicles sought in connection to fatal Parkland County crash, string of break-and-enters

A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police have confirmed.

According to RCMP Const. Sarrah Williams, the crash at Township Road 524 and Highway 770 on Aug. 4 is "part" of a criminal investigation.

She said Parkland County Mounties have been looking into a string of break-and-enters and stolen vehicles in the area.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made and the file was still "very active."

No details about the people involved in the crash were provided by police on Aug. 4.

RESIDENTS ASKED FOR VIDEO OF 'INVOLVED' VEHICLES

On Thursday, police asked rural residents for security footage of three "involved vehicles":

A grey 2004 GMC Sierra;

A black 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and goose-neck trailer; and

A gold 2007 Dodge Caravan with one tail light.

"Parkland RCMP are asking anyone residing in the rural area between Spruce Grove, Holborn, and Carvel, Alta., to review their security cameras, and report any suspicious activity between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2022," RCMP said in a statement.

Those with information can contact RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.