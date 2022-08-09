3 vehicles sought in connection to fatal Parkland County crash, string of break-and-enters
A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police have confirmed.
According to RCMP Const. Sarrah Williams, the crash at Township Road 524 and Highway 770 on Aug. 4 is "part" of a criminal investigation.
She said Parkland County Mounties have been looking into a string of break-and-enters and stolen vehicles in the area.
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made and the file was still "very active."
No details about the people involved in the crash were provided by police on Aug. 4.
RESIDENTS ASKED FOR VIDEO OF 'INVOLVED' VEHICLES
On Thursday, police asked rural residents for security footage of three "involved vehicles":
- A grey 2004 GMC Sierra;
- A black 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and goose-neck trailer; and
- A gold 2007 Dodge Caravan with one tail light.
"Parkland RCMP are asking anyone residing in the rural area between Spruce Grove, Holborn, and Carvel, Alta., to review their security cameras, and report any suspicious activity between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2022," RCMP said in a statement.
Those with information can contact RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Correction
An earlier version of this story stated an Aug. 3 crash at Highway 16A and Range Road 20 was the fatal crash connected to RCMP's criminal investigation into a string of break-and-enters in Parkland County. That is incorrect, police later said in a correction, and there is "nothing suspicious" about the Aug. 3 crash.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot temperatures, scattered precipitation risk
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National system for tracking health-care staff needed to address future challenges: CMA president
A national tracking system for health-care workers, with information on what training they have, where they're located and what their career plans are, would make a 'significant difference' in addressing future staffing challenges, the president of the Canadian Medical Association says.
BREAKING | Massive power outage hitting downtown Toronto causing major disruptions
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto and officials say it may have been caused by a large crane that struck a high-voltage transmission line.
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
Luxury goods tax on super-rich could hit green cars: experts
Tax experts are warning a new tax on yachts, luxury cars and private aircraft designed to hit the super-rich could also cover some electric and hybrid cars.
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options, report says
Making baby food at home with store-bought produce isn't going to reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your baby eats, according to a new report released exclusively to CNN.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges
Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Alberta's monkeypox vaccination rate increases as more cities offer shots
Alberta Health says 2,213 Albertans have signed up to receive a monkeypox vaccination and 1,498 doses have been administered.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Accused in Saskatoon hospital attack now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
Following the death of a man injured in an apparently random attack, Saskatoon police have laid a second-degree murder charge.
-
Sask. to appoint administer to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
Regina
-
Sask. to appoint administer to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Police operation in 1400 block of Garnet Street concludes
A Regina police operation in the 1400 block of Garnet Street has concluded.
-
Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September
Saskatchewan families with children under six years old will be paying less for regulated childcare starting in September.
Atlantic
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Two people injured after SUV hits picnic table outside Oromocto Tim Hortons
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a picnic table in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons in Oromocto, N.B.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive power outage hitting downtown Toronto causing major disruptions
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto and officials say it may have been caused by a large crane that struck a high-voltage transmission line.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police provide update after brutal attack of Brampton, Ont. media personality
Police plan to release more details about a brazen daylight attack on a Brampton, Ont. media personality last week that was caught on surveillance camera.
-
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Royal Canadian Mint launches new $1 coin featuring jazz legend Oscar Peterson
A legendary Canadian jazz pianist will be featured on a new run of $1 circulation coins, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced.
-
Former Senators captain bringing padel to Ottawa
Move aside, pickleball. There’s a new racquet sport in town thanks to a former Ottawa Senators captain.
Kitchener
-
Paramedic staffing shortages in Waterloo region impacting patients, offload delays
Issues impacting Ontario’s healthcare system are extending beyond the hospital and into the streets as some paramedics raise concerns.
-
Commuters frustrated as Kitchener GO train cancellations impact commute
A recent wave of temporary GO train cancellations along the Kitchener line has left commuters frustrated as they navigate alternative options.
-
Humane society sees increase in 'inhumane trap' usage
Animal services officers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) say they have witnessed an increasing trend of traps being set to capture or harm local wildlife.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins teen charged in social media threats
Timmins police have been busy dealing with young offenders this week in what is described as a 'worrisome trend,' after a teen boy was charged for threatening another teen using social media.
-
Police charge Sudbury motorist with stunt driving on Regent Street
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a 33-year-old Sudbury motorist with stunt driving following an incident on Regent Street on Aug. 10.
-
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Winnipeg
-
More monkeypox vaccination appointments coming to Manitoba
Manitoba will be offering more vaccination appointments for monkeypox.
-
Winnipeg man drowned at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
-
RCAF jet to fly over Thursday’s Bomber game
A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) jet is set to fly over IG Field on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in machete attack outside Empress Hotel in Downtown Eastside
More than a month after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
-
Man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on popular North Shore trail; Mounties look for witness
Police are hoping a witness will come forward after a man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on a popular North Vancouver trail late last month.
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
Vancouver Island
-
New helicopter medical team focuses on industrial accidents on Vancouver Island
A new helicopter team that provides advanced medical care has launched on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Firefighters tackle brush fire at Royal Roads University
Firefighters put out early-morning brush fire at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C., on Thursday.
-
NEW
NEW | Pet-a-Palooza returns to Greater Victoria to celebrate dog days of summer
Vancouver Island dog lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Pet-a-Palooza returns to Bullen Park in Esquimalt, B.C.