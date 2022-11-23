4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Alberta

A 4.1 ML earthquake was recorded in the Peace River region of northern Alberta just after midnight on Wednesday.

The five-kilometre-deep earthquake at 12:22 a.m. was located about 50 kilometres southeast of the town of Peace River, about 500 kilometres northwest of the province's capital city, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Both Earthquakes Canada and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre ask anyone who feels an earthquake to report it.

According to the Earthquakes Canada database, 10 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 ML or greater have been recorded in Alberta in the last decade, the largest of which – a 5.0-magnitude quake – was recorded near Rocky Mountain House in October 2021.