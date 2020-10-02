EDMONTON -- Twenty tiny homes equipped with a resource centre and on-site counselling services for veterans struggling to transition back into civilian life will soon be built in Edmonton.

Standing in front of the country’s first Homes for Heroes community in Calgary on Friday, the foundation and Alberta’s premier announced the program would next be coming to the capital city.

Speaking of the violence and trauma often experienced by military members, Jason Kenney said, “Sometimes, that means some of our veterans end up without a stable home. But no matter what the cause, if our veterans are struggling, we need to be there for them, and we are.”

Edmonton’s Homes for Heroes Community will be built in coming months in the Evansdale community, between 153 and 152A Avenues on 94A Street.

The project will receive $1.1 million in government funding, plus the land and a $1.1 million investment from the City of Edmonton, and $2.3 million in donations.

The Homes for Heroes Foundation was created three years ago to address the growing number of veterans facing homelessness after their service career.

CEO David Howard estimated there are as many as 5,000 former service members living on Canada’s streets.

The foundation’s first transitional housing project of 15 units opened in Calgary’s ATCO Village in 2019.

Howard said Homes for Heroes is in talks with multiple provinces to do similar work across the country.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude,” he told vets. “This is the first step of many. It happens to be here in Calgary, our next step is in Edmonton, but the goal is to show this respect across the country.”

Kenney estimated the Edmonton construction would create 30 jobs.

The project is in the planning phase.