4 on board at time of helicopter crash east of Camrose: officials
A helicopter crashed east of Camrose Sunday morning with four people on board.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada reported there was one pilot and three passengers aboard the Bell 206B helicopter when it crashed around 9:45 a.m.
No details were given about the number or severity of injuries.
Emergency crews from the Flagstaff Regional Emergency Services Society provides support for STARS to land. Manager Derek Homme told CTV News Edmonton crews blocked traffic but were not needed to help extricate any passengers.
TSB investigators were on scene Monday looking into the cause of the crash.
More details to come...
