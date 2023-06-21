4th person dead after Edmonton Tesla crash

The person who police believe was driving a Tesla when it crashed with five passengers in south Edmonton earlier this month has died, according to police.

The 29-year-old man had been hospitalized since the June 11 crash.

Police said on Wednesday he died "last week" but did not provide a date.

Investigators believe the car's driver was speeding before they lost control and rolled several times near Ellerslie Road and 17 Street at 1 a.m.

Two men – aged 38 and 41, police confirmed on Wednesday – and a woman – 36 years old – died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man was still in hospital in critical but stable condition, police said on Wednesday, as well as a 25-year-old woman in serious but stable condition.