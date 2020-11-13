EDMONTON -- Three Edmonton stores are reporting new staff cases of COVID-19.

Loblaws Companies Limited confirmed the cases on its website on Nov. 13.

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore at 12350 137 Ave. in Edmonton tested positive. They were last at work on Nov. 2 and Nov. 12.

One employee at Walsh’s No Frills has tested positive. The person was last at the store at 10126 150 St. on Nov. 6.

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 11120 Ellerslie Road tested positive. They were last at work on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

Alberta reported 860 new cases and 10 more deaths on Nov. 12 and introduced new restrictions to try to stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.