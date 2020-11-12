EDMONTON -- Three stores in the capital region each reported employees with COVID-19 on Nov. 12.

Loblaw Companies Limited reported the new cases on its website.

One employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 9711 23 Ave. was last at work on Nov. 1.

An employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart store in St. Albert tested positive. They were last at work at 140 St. Albert Trail on Nov. 3.

Another Shoppers Drug Mart location, at 2331 66 St. in Edmonton, also reported one employee case. That person was last at the store on Nov. 8.

Alberta reported 672 new cases and seven COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 11.