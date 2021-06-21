EDMONTON -- RCMP say they recovered nearly $50,000 worth of stolen property from a rural property west of Ponoka earlier this month.

In a statement sent Monday, RCMP said they received a tip about a property that may have had stolen items on it. Mounties went to the property on June 11 and saw a stolen utility wagon from the road.

They arrested a man for possession of stolen property and obtained a search warrant that recovered the following stolen items:

  • 2016 Kawasaki motorbike with trailer
  • 2008 Ford F350 truck
  • 1999 Mustang goose neck trailer
  • 2011 Blazer ORBL enclosed trailer
  • 2006 Suzuki ATV
  • 4x6 utility wagon
  • Two portable gas generators
  • John Deere ride on mower
  • Various tools and jerry cans

Michael Richter, 42, of Ponoka County faces five counts of possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

He has been released from police custody with conditions and is scheduled to make his court appearance at Ponoka provincial court on July 2.