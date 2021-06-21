Advertisement
$50K worth of stolen property recovered by RCMP after search warrant
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 7:06PM MDT
EDMONTON -- RCMP say they recovered nearly $50,000 worth of stolen property from a rural property west of Ponoka earlier this month.
In a statement sent Monday, RCMP said they received a tip about a property that may have had stolen items on it. Mounties went to the property on June 11 and saw a stolen utility wagon from the road.
They arrested a man for possession of stolen property and obtained a search warrant that recovered the following stolen items:
- 2016 Kawasaki motorbike with trailer
- 2008 Ford F350 truck
- 1999 Mustang goose neck trailer
- 2011 Blazer ORBL enclosed trailer
- 2006 Suzuki ATV
- 4x6 utility wagon
- Two portable gas generators
- John Deere ride on mower
- Various tools and jerry cans
Michael Richter, 42, of Ponoka County faces five counts of possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.
He has been released from police custody with conditions and is scheduled to make his court appearance at Ponoka provincial court on July 2.