5th inmate escapes from Edmonton's Stan Daniels Healing Centre in 2024

For the fifth time in 2024, an inmate has escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre.

The Edmonton Police Service says Evin Joel Sayer, 29, escaped from the healing lodge at 95 Street and 101 Avenue on Friday.

Sayer was serving nearly eight years for firearms, mischief and theft charges.

He is described as 5'11" tall, about 250 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and tattoos on his hands, arms, chest, wrist, and upper back.

Anyone with information about Sayer's whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Inmates have also escaped from the healing centre in January, February, April and May of 2024.

The Stan Daniels Healing Centre is the only urban men's healing lodge in Canada.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn