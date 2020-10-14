EDMONTON -- Six people have been charged after a drive-by shooting in northern Alberta.

The shooting at the Gift Lake Métis Settlement was reported to RCMP on Oct. 4 around 10:27 a.m.

No one was injured.

Later that morning, Mounties tried to stop a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting but during a chase, the vehicle was “immobilized” and abandoned.

Everyone inside the suspect vehicle ran away into a remote area on Atikameg First Nation.

RCMP dogs helped to find five people in the area.

Two others were arrested during the investigation, and a firearm was seized.

Six people face numerous charges related to fleeing from police and firearms:

Bobby Auger, 30, of Peace River;

Glen Auger, 30, of Gift Lake Métis Settlement;

Terilynn Auger, 43, of Atikameg;

Yasmine Grey, 23, of Atikameg,

Kelsey Grey, 26, of Atikameg; and

Nathan Tallman, 25, of Atikameg.

RCMP said charges against a seventh person were being withdrawn after it was found the charges were unsupported.

Bobby Auger, Yasmine Grey and Kelsey Grey are still in police custody.

All six are scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 19.