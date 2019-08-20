A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Tuesday night after being hit while riding his bike, in a collision with a driver in an SUV.



Officers, EMS and firefighters were called to the collision on Orchards Boulevard SW in Summerside at 6:50 p.m. The child’s bicycle could be seen on the street underneath the SUV.



Police say the child’s injuries are serious.



Officers said the male driver of the SUV remained at the scene, and it had not been determined who was at fault.



EPS dispatched its Major Collisions Investigation Unit to take photos and measurements at the scene, while Orchards Boulevard SW was closed for several hours at Chokecherry Common SW.