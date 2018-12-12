

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Snoop Dogg is coming to Edmonton in 2019.

The Snoop Dogg & Friends Tour will make a stop at Rogers Place on Feb. 20.

The concert will be “Nuthin’ But A G Thang,” with Snoop Doggy Dogg bringing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Kurupt and Liniz along.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 20.