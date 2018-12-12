Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Rogers Place to drop it like it’s hot
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 3, 2016, file photo, Snoop Dogg performs at Live Nation's National Concert Day at the Irving Plaza in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 10:03AM MST
Snoop Dogg is coming to Edmonton in 2019.
The Snoop Dogg & Friends Tour will make a stop at Rogers Place on Feb. 20.
The concert will be “Nuthin’ But A G Thang,” with Snoop Doggy Dogg bringing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Kurupt and Liniz along.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 20.