EDMONTON -- A seven-year-old who stole his dad's keys and crashed the family vehicle was taken to hospital only for precautionary reasons Monday afternoon, officials say.

The family told CTV News Edmonton the boy snuck the keys around noon while his dad was sleeping.

His joyride through the Carlisle neighbourhood lasted about 10 houses before he hit a neighbour's car, then a tree, then landed the vehicle on its side by a playground.

According to the family, he then walked home to tell them.

The fire captain and police confirmed he sustained no major injures.

No other kids were at the playground at the time and no one else was hurt.

More to come…