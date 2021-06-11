EDMONTON -- The record-breaking $70-million Lotto Max will draw on Friday after no one claimed the prize from Tuesday night’s draw.

Friday’s jackpot and an additional 50 Maxmillions bring the total pool prize to $120 million.

The previous record for thecombined Lotto Max and Maxmillions was $116 million in 2018.

Draws occur every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are sold until 8:30 p.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased at lottery retailers or online.