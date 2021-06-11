Advertisement
$70M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs on Friday
Published Friday, June 11, 2021 11:38AM MDT
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
EDMONTON -- The record-breaking $70-million Lotto Max will draw on Friday after no one claimed the prize from Tuesday night’s draw.
Friday’s jackpot and an additional 50 Maxmillions bring the total pool prize to $120 million.
The previous record for thecombined Lotto Max and Maxmillions was $116 million in 2018.
Draws occur every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are sold until 8:30 p.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased at lottery retailers or online.