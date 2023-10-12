8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck

An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.

On Sept. 27, Richie Compo of the Junior Braves was rushed to hospital in an ambulance when he was cut during a game at the Castle Downs Recreation Centre in north Edmonton.

Nate Plaunt of the South West Zone Oil Kings was given a match penalty with 57 seconds left.

In his incident report, the game's referee said he penalized Plaunt for "deliberately kicking" an opponent in his "neck/face area." The penalty came with an automatic three-game suspension.

On Friday, the league ruled there was a "kicking motion" by Plaunt but that he "did not intend to injure" Compo.

"Players are still responsible for their own equipment and care when using. It is therefore the decision of the discipline committee to suspend Nate Plaunt for eight games," NJHL president Chris Hurley wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

"The trainers from the two teams did an incredible job under pressure attending to Richie Compo. These prompt actions quite possibly saved Richie’s life."

Richie's parents have filed an assault complaint with Edmonton Police Service.

They disagree with the league's determination that there was no intent to injure and said they can't even fathom how intentionally kicking someone with a skate would be ruled anything but an act of violence.

"I watched the whole thing. It was deliberate. He looked around and lifted his leg, right on my son," Peggy McMillan said.

"After the fact, he skated away, laughing with their whole team on the bench. It's crap."

McMillan said she intends to file an appeal with the league because she feels the suspension should be at least a year.

Last week, a spokesperson for EPS said the assault allegation was being investigated. CTV News Edmonton has reached out for an update on the case.

McMillan believes there was video of the game but the kick was not clearly captured on it.

Based on the league schedule, Plaunt would be eligible to play on Nov. 16. A team representative for South West Zone Oil Kings did not respond to requests for comment.

Compo, who was wearing a neck guard and helmet cage at the time, is now in "good spirits," his parents say. He is recovering but it's not yet clear when he can return to the ice.

"Knowing him, as soon as he can," said Tai McMillan, his dad.

The league said it heard from representatives from both teams before the discipline committee landed on eight games.

"The board of the Noralta Junior Hockey League hope that Richie Compo recovers completely from his injuries both physical and emotional. We also hope that both players and all who were present can get past these events," Hurley wrote in his statement.