$80K in electronics stolen from Cold Lake Staples

About $80,000 in electronics were recently stolen from a store in Cold Lake, police say.

Two people have been charged: a 38-year-old local man and a 28-year-old Edmonton resident.

The computers, tablets, mobile devices and other electronics were stolen from the Staples near the TriCity Mall the early morning of April 13.

The thieves appeared to have disabled power to the building and cut a hole in the wall to enter it, RCMP say.

When Mounties arrived, the thieves left in a truck and could not be found at the time.

However, police later saw people moving computer boxes from a similar-looking vehicle.

They executed search warrants on two vehicles and a home in Cold Lake between April 16 and 18, finding most of the stolen devices.

Both of the accused were charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Cold Lake on Wednesday.