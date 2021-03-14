EDMONTON -- Nine residents at the Churchill Manor retirement home, where there is still an outbreak of a COVID-19 variant, have now died as a result of the disease, with five more deaths reported since Friday.

On Sunday, there were 49 active COVID-19 cases at the home and 11 residents had recovered.

Churchill Manor is the site of Alberta’s first outbreak of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, at a retirement home.

Alberta reported 388 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.