The Edmonton Airshow is promising to take your breath away with the CF-18 Hornet, a fighter jet that will show off its agility at the fifth-annual event this year.

The air show will take place at the Villeneuve Airport on Aug. 17 and 18.

On Wednesday, event organizers announced the CF-18 Hornet would be one of the main shows, alongside the A-10 Thunderbolt II from Arizona and returning guests Jacquie Bair and the Snowbirds.

The Edmonton Airshow will be one of two Canadian events that features the A-10 Thunderbolt II, which was designed for U.S. military use, in 2019.

The single-seat, twin-turbofan engine, straight-wing jet aircraft has been nicknamed “Warthog” for its aggressive appearance.

“They fly low and slow. They take off short and land anywhere,” the Edmonton Airshow line up teases.

Bair, known as “Jacquie B.,” will be returning to the show with Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery.

During the week, she is also scheduled to speak at the Women’s Interest Network and students at a local library about her aerobatic career.

Tickets can be purchased online. General adult admission starts at $22. Youth under the age of seven are free.