EDMONTON -- Students at a south Edmonton elementary school were picking up flower kits as a part of their at-home curriculum Wednesday afternoon.

The 400 plants were exchanged at Crawford Plains Elementary School via curbside pickup to comply with physical distancing rules.

The students will care for the flowers at home while keeping a journal of their progress and learning about plant life cycles during online classes.

Crawford Plains School is calling the project a "gardening adventure" for its students.​

The event also marks the first time that teachers from the school have seen many of their students since the end of March, something that Principal Lisa Nachtigal says is a big morale boost.

“It’s just the best energy boost we could have today. It’s such a joy to see our kids and our teachers are all celebrating, they’re all kind of taking a shift and it’s just so great to be able to see our families again.”

The plant supplies were paid for by the school’s parent council and the kits were put together by educational assistants and teachers.

Students can also pick the kits up on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.