EDMONTON -- The snow is falling. The mercury is dropping. Perfect conditions for Peter Burgess.

Donations heat up for A Freezing Father's Fundraiser when the weather turns cold.

"People start taking notice," Burgess said.

The Edmontonian is five days into his camp out at Rainbow Valley for the Stollery Children's Hospital. He's braving the conditions in memory of his late daughter, Elan.

In July 2007, the three-year-old suffered seizures while at daycare and was rushed to the Stollery where she suffered a heart attack.

Elan was later declared brain dead.

By mid-day Wednesday, Burgess had raised $11,000. His goal is $15,000.

Burgess passes the time thinking about future fundraisers. "A good time to contemplate life," Burgess said.

And he's had a steady stream of local chefs deliver him meals. Burgess has already dined on lobster tails, braised short ribs and lamb stew.

"I put on weight when I’m down here," said Burgess with a laugh.

You can donate online. The campout ends Friday at 6 p.m.