EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers players made a special trip to spread some holiday cheer at two Edmonton hospitals on Tuesday.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid, goaltender Mike Smith and others visited the Stollery Children's Hospital and the University of Alberta Hospital.

Alicia Fyvie, a patient at the Stollery, wore her McDavid jersey for the occasion, hoping for an autograph from her favourite player.

"It's good because it brightens up the hospital a little bit," Alicia said. "Brings a little much-needed joy."

The hospital visits are a long-standing tradition for the team.

Edmonton Oilers Mike Smith (left) and James Neal took photos with families at the Stollery Children's Hospital on Dec. 3, 2019.

"A lot of these kids will be spending time in hospital over Christmas," said Oilers goaltender Mike Smith. "You just want to do anything you can to brighten their day and hopefully give them courage and strength to beat whatever they're going through."

The players posed for photos with families and signed autographs.

"It means the world to patients and families that they take the time out of their busy days to come and spread a little cheer and put a little smile on everybody's face," said Melody Duncan with the Stollery.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell