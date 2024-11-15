'A magical day': Calder School students gifted free winter coats

Hundreds of students at an Edmonton school were gifted a new winter coat Friday - just in time for the snow.

Nearly 300 coats were given to students at Calder School Friday as part of the FedEx Cares program in collaboration with Operation Warm.

FedEx Cares is the company's global community engagement program.

Operation Warm is a nonprofit that makes coats and shoes for kids in need. The organization has helped more than six million kids over the last 25 years.

"It's a good honour, I think it's always nice, volunteering your time and giving back to the community and, certainly, helping the families in need," said senior manager Luciano Ianni with FedEx in Edmonton.

This year, Calder School was one of around 35 schools in North and South America to benefit from the program.

"What a magical day … it means the world and it's snowing today, of all things," said Sergio Teixeira, the principal of Calder School.

"We demonstrate kindness all the time at our school, but for them to see, to receive kindness is just amazing."

Since the partnership between the organizations began in 2008, more than 1.4 million coats have been shipped.

The kids were happy to get to pick their jackets, enjoying how "soft" and "fuzzy" they were.