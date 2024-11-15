Woman hurt in crash involving recliner that fell out of truck on Yellowhead Trail dies

A 46-year-old woman critically injured in a crash last week has died.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Yellowhead Trail near Winterburn Road.

Police said a recliner fell out of the back of a pickup truck headed west on Yellowhead Trail.

The truck pulled over and moments later the recliner was hit by a Toyota Corolla sedan driven by the 46-year-old woman.

Her vehicle was then rear-ended by a Chevy Avalanche.

Police said the truck that lost the chair then fled the scene.

"Sadly, this collision illustrates the tragic outcome that may result when a load is not properly secured," said Acting Sgt. Jefry Knull, with the Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section, in a news release.

Police are still looking for information about the dark-coloured, older model pickup truck.

"If anyone witnessed this collision, has dash camera footage of the incident or knows the driver of the dark coloured truck, we encourage them to reach out to us as soon as possible," Knull added.