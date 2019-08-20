Warning: This story contains graphic details of brutal violence.

A psychiatrist told an Edmonton courtroom Tuesday he believes a man charged with the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses, but that he acted deliberately the night of the murder.

On the second day of Silva Koshwal's trial, Dr. Roger Brown said the accused shows symptoms of PTSD, severe depression and hallucinations, based on an assessment.

However, Brown, who was called to testify by the Crown, also told court he believes the man should be held criminally responsible.

Koshwal, now 42 years old, is charged with murder and indignity to human remains.

Four years ago, the body of Koshwal's ex-girlfriend, Nadine Skow, was found with more than 100 stab wounds. Some of her organs had been removed from her body, and her heart was found pinned to a wall with a butcher knife.

During his psychiatric assessment, Koshwal told Brown more about the August 2015 night.

Brown was told Koshwal returned with Skow to her apartment after the pair was seen in the Oliver Square London Drugs. He said he left at one point in the evening, consumed alcohol and cocaine at his own apartment, then returned to Skow's around midnight. He let himself in with a key, fell asleep on the couch watching TV, and woke up in the morning believing someone else had killed and mutilated Skow, the account continued.

Brown also testified that Koshwal said he left Skow's apartment with a knife for his protection, in case the killer came for him next.

Koshwall will not be taking the stand.

As Tuesday marked the end of witness testimonies, arguments from both sides will start Wednesday morning.

Justice Sterling Sanderman said on Monday he has no doubt Koshwal killed Skow.

Koshwal's defence is arguing he is not criminally responsible, having endured trauma while growing up in Sudan during a period of civil war and genocide.

With files from Jeremy Thompson