The Alberta government has printed full-page ads in major British Columbia newspapers, their latest move in the wake of proposals by the B.C. government that would impact pipelines, including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The ad, titled “We used to be so close” says: “Despite the current differences between our governments, British Columbians and Albertans share the same goals.”

“That’s exactly what’s happened here, and the reason that relationship has changed is because British Columbia has proposed unconstitutional measures that hurt working people in Alberta,” Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said Wednesday.

It goes on to outline the province’s climate plan, and their efforts to help transition Canada to a “greener economy” and touts how their focus on climate change was a factor in the federal government giving the green light to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The ad is the latest move by the province in response to a series of proposals by the B.C. government on pipeline safety, released in late January. The B.C. government is seeking feedback on five points.

One of those points would be to restrict increases in the transport of diluted bitumen, a point the Alberta government quickly took issue with.

“The pipeline will be built,” Phillips said. “It has all of its federal approvals and what these games that B.C. are playing right now are really designed to shake investor confidence.”

In the weeks since, the Alberta government has suspended electricity purchase talks with B.C., halted imports of B.C. wine, and formed a task force in response. The B.C. government has launched a challenge against the wine ban.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Wine Institute launched a court challenge against the Alberta wine ban.

An Alberta government spokesperson said the ads ran in the Vancouver Sun, The Province, the Times Colonist, and the B.C. editions of the National Post and the Globe and Mail. The ads cost approximately $62,000.

Ads not for B.C. residents, but Alberta voters: marketing expert

NAIT marketing instructor Ray Bilodeau told CTV News he believes the ad campaign doesn’t appear to target those living in B.C., but voters in Alberta.

“I think it would probably be more effective for an Alberta person,” Bilodeau said.

“The reason I say that, as an Albertan, I feel like my government is acting on my behalf and creating awareness around this issue on my behalf.”

When asked about the ads in Victoria, B.C.’s Environment Minister said he believes things need to calm down.

“I think we need to cool the temperature here,” B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said Wednesday. “We’re doing our job to protect British Columbians’ interests or ecnomy, tens of thousands of jobs.

“I’m not going to comment on the decisions of the Alberta government.”

As for any further action, Phillips said there could be more, but that would depend on the outcome of conversations between B.C. and the federal government.

With files from Amanda Anderson