EDMONTON -- The wait is over for fans of an award-winning singer from Alberta. Corb Lund has just released a new album called Agricultural Tragic, the first new studio album for him in five years.

“Agricultural Tragic” is not only the record’s title, it’s also the phrase Lund has been using to describe the type of music he and his band play.

“We don’t quite fit anywhere, we’re a little bit Americana, and we’re a little bit country and we’re a little bit cowboy, a little bit roots. I figured I had to invent my own sub-genre,” says Lund.

This is Lund’s 10th album and he says he was in no hurry to put it out.

“After that many of them, I was wandering around trying to figure out how to be inspired and how to do something different and for a couple of years I really didn’t write anything and then me and my guys found a second wind and got after it and made one of our best records I think.”

Lund says he worked harder than he’s ever worked before making a record, rehearsing with his band relentlessly.

“We’ve got a real distinct sound and we’ve played thousands of shows, so we really wanted to make it sound big and professional, but we wanted it to sound organic and raw and real,” said Lund.

The singer got a real thrill after writing a song for his mother called “Never Not Had Horses”. Lund says he has written for his dad and grandparents but never had the right inspiration to write about his mom until recently.

“She’s a ranch girl, grew up on horseback, and I wasn’t quite sure what tact to take for a song,” says Lund. “But a couple of years ago we were having to put down the last couple of pensioning old horses and we were calling the vet and were waiting for the vet to come out and she commented that she never had not had horses from the moment she was born until then.”

Lund who grew up in Taber has been around horses most of his life as well. He writes about his connection to ranching and rodeos and western history on his new record.

“I think that’s why everyone likes to sit around a fire because we’ve got it in our DNA or a million years to sit around fires and exchange stories, it’s how humans developed. Personally, I couldn’t live without those kind of touchstones in my life or I’d go bananas,” said Lund.

Now he hopes to connect with fans with his Agricultural Tragic style of music, or whatever else you want to call it.

“Livestock rock works also”, laughed Lund.