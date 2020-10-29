EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has shuttered a Leduc coffee shop after employees were observed interacting with patrons without wearing masks.

Inspectors also saw employees interacting with patrons without keeping a two metre distance while handling cash and serving food at a service counter, compromising physical distancing.

Employees at the store, located on 4728 50 Avenue, were also observed doing various tasks without wearing masks in the dining area within 2 meters of patrons consuming food, compromising physical distancing, the release said.

The debit machine was also observed not being sanitized by workers in-between patron’s usage.

Hand sanitizer was also not provided at the entrance of the business for patrons.

The shop was ordered to close immediately on Wednesday, ordering the owner to provide a written plan detailing the COVID-19 risk mitigation measures that will be in place and how they will be enforced during service.