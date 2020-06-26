Advertisement
Alberta adds 37 new cases of COVID-19
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 3:57PM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 26, 2020 4:02PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta registered 37 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, increasing the active case total to 509 province wide.
Hospitalization numbers saw a sharp decrease Friday, from 38 to 27, but ICU admissions remained at eight, according to Alberta's COVID-19 data website.
There were no new deaths reported Friday.
Edmonton still has the most active infections with 223, with Calgary second at 178.
Alberta has had 7,888 cases, 7,225 recoveries and 154 deaths to date.