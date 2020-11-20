EDMONTON -- Alberta broke its daily record of cases for the second day in a row after its top doctor reported 1,155 infections Friday.

The record-breaking count increased active cases of the coronavirus to 10,655.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported 11 deaths.

There are 310 Albertans in hospital, including 58 people in ICU.

“Our current situation is grim,” Hinshaw said.

Alberta has reported 43,952 cases and 462 deaths.