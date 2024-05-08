EDMONTON
    • Alberta cell phone users will receive a test emergency alert at 11:55 a.m. MT

    A cell phone is seen in a file photo. (Credit: PEXEL) A cell phone is seen in a file photo. (Credit: PEXEL)
    This is only a test. Most cell phone users in Alberta will receive a test emergency alert at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.

    The test is being done by the federal government, which recently signed an agreement to issue alerts on information of national interest which fall within federal jurisdiction.

    All cell phone users in Canada, with the exception of those in Ontario, should simultaneously receive the alert on Wednesday.

    The alert will also be broadcast on television and radio.

    The Ontario test will be performed on May 15.

    With files from The Canadian Press 

