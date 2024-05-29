Second woman accuses former Sherwood Park principal of sexual assault

An Alberta school principal who was previously charged with sexual assault has been arrested again after another woman reported that he had sexually assaulted her.

Amit Mali, 42, of Sherwood Park was charged with three counts of sexual assault and criminal harrassment earlier this month after a woman reported in February that she had been sexually assaulted.

His lawyer, Eamon O'Keeffe, denied the accusations in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

Police say a second woman made a report about Mali on May 14.

Mali was arrested for a second time and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators have not disclosed what kind of relationship Mali had with either of his accusers.

Elk Island Public Schools confirmed that Mali had previously worked at Sherwood Heights Junior High, but he is no longer employed by the division.