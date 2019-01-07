

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The woman who scammed dozens of investors into a deposit for a condo building in Hinton, Alta. was sentenced to prison.

Marie LaFramboise, 61, will go to prison for four years, after she took hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2006 and 2010 to supposedly build their dream retirement home near the mountains.

But LaFramboise never even bought the land from the government, and the investors didn’t get their dream home—or most of their money back.

Peter and Sue Schubert gave around $400,000 to LaFramboise, who they considered a friend. Now they are happy she’s paying for her crimes.

“It might not be everything we think it should be, but it is a measure of justice,” Sue told CTV News. “For four years she can’t hurt anyone else.”

With files from David Ewasuk