EDMONTON -- Two more Albertans have died as a result of COVID-19 as the province reported 27 new cases Tuesday afternoon.

Active cases increased by one in the past 24 hours to 356 infections. Hospitalizations increased by two to 56 Albertans in hospital, with six of them in ICU.

Alberta has had a total of 7,229 cases of the coronavirus and 151 deaths as a result to date.

Active cases slightly climbed in the City of Edmonton to a total of 107 after a number of outbreaks in recent days.

Calgary remains the Alberta city with most active infections at 194.

STAGE 2 STARTS FRIDAY

Earlier Tuesday, the Alberta government announced Stage 2 would begin on Friday — a week earlier than planned.

Services like massage therapy and manicures, and places like gyms, pools and movie theatres can reopen Friday.

Indoor gatherings were increased to a maximum of 50 people, while outdoor gatherings can now have up to 100 people.