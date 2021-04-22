EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Alberta added 1,699 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the active infection count to 18,873.

Due to a technical issue, the province did not announce hospitalizations and deaths.

As of the end of Tuesday, Alberta Health Services had administered 1.2 million vaccine doses.

